Three Covid patients die in 'Victor Babes' Hospital's mobile ICU following oxygen system malfunction

Three Covid patients die in 'Victor Babes' Hospital's mobile ICU following oxygen system malfunction. Three Covid patients have died at the mobile Intensive Care Unit of the 'Victor Babes' Hospital in Bucharest, apparently due to the malfunction of the oxygen supply system, the Health Ministry informed on Monday. "The Ministry was informed via the Operational Center for Emergency Situations that three patients lost their lives at the mobile Intensive Care Unit run under the coordination of the Interior Ministry's Department for Emergency Situations, and technically operated by the 'Victor Babes' National Institute," the Ministry informed. According to the first information sent to the Health Ministry's Operational Center for Emergency Situations, the oxygen system of the mobile unit malfunctioned. Another five patients who were also treated at the unit were immediately transferred to other facilities - one to another ward of the 'Victor Babes' Hospital, and four to the ROL2 Hospital in Otopeni, the 'Bagdasar-Arseni' Emergency Clinical Hospital and the Floreasca Hospital, the Health Ministry said. "The Health Minister was at the site and was informed about the condition of the patients and the causes of the incident," the statement reads. AGERPRES (RO - author: Roberto Stan, editor: Antonia Nita; EN - editor: Simona Klodnischi) [Read the article in Agerpres]