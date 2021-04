Wages in Romania slow down but keep rising in real terms

The net average wage in Romania rose by 5.1% in February compared to the same month of 2020 to RON 3,365 (EUR 687), visibly losing momentum from the 6.5% annual growth in January and 8.4% in December. In real terms, the annual growth shrank three-fold to 1.8% yoy from 6.5% yoy in December.