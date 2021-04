Kaufland steps up investments in Romania

Kaufland steps up investments in Romania. German retailer Kaufland plans to invest over EUR 375 million in Romania this year, up from EUR 300 mln last year and EUR 200 mln in 2019, the company's management announced. The money will go into land purchases, modernizing existing stores, opening new units, and developing logistics, said (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]