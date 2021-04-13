Kurier: OMV’s CEO Seele talks sale of OMV Petrom with Abu Dhabi shareholder

Kurier: OMV’s CEO Seele talks sale of OMV Petrom with Abu Dhabi shareholder. The CEO of the Austrian company OMV, Rainer Seele, reportedly discussed with the representatives of the investment fund Mubadala from Abu Dhabi - OMV's second-biggest shareholder - about the sale of OMV Petrom, Economedia.ro announced quoting the Austrian newspaper Kurier. OMV representatives (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]