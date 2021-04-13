Parliament to mark 67th anniversary of Romania's UNESCO membership

Parliament to mark 67th anniversary of Romania's UNESCO membership. The Joint Standing Committee on UNESCO of the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate begins a series of events dedicated to the 65th anniversary of Romania's membership in the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation, with a roundtable conference scheduled for today to discuss challenges and solutions for UNESCO world heritage in Romania. The event, which will take place at Parliament Palace, will be attended by Chair of the Senate Anca Dragu and Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies Ludovic Orban. Delivering speeches will be Simona-Mirela Miculescu - Permanent Delegate of Romania to UNESCO; presidential adviser Sergiu Nistor; invited to the event are officials of the Romanian Academy, the Christian Orthodox Patriarchate, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of European Investment and Projects, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Development, Public Works and Administration, the Ministry of Education, the National Institute of Heritage, the National Commission of Romania - CNR UNESCO, the National Library of Romania, the Romanian Cultural Institute, county councils of areas hosting UNESCO heritage sites, as well as non-governmental organisations. Romania joined UNESCO in 1956. AGERPRES (RO - author: Andreea Rotaru, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Cristina Zaharia) [Read the article in Agerpres]