Online Retailer Vexio Aims for 25% Growth in Sales to EUR25M in 2021. Romanian-held Vexio, an online retailer of consumer goods, computer and electronics products, home and garden products and school supplies, expects a 25% increase in sales to EUR25 million this year, as consumers will continue to do a lot of shopping online, due to the (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]