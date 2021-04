Furniture Maker Lemet Seeks to Add 3 to 4 New Stores to Lem’s Retail Chain in 2021

Furniture Maker Lemet Seeks to Add 3 to 4 New Stores to Lem’s Retail Chain in 2021. Furniture manufacturer Lemet, one of the largest in its business in Romania, seeks to expand its retail chain Lem’s with three or four new stores, operated by franchisees, in 2021. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]