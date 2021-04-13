 
April 13, 2021

Eight foreign nationals found hiding in lorries crossing into Hungary
Apr 13, 2021

Eight foreign nationals from Afghanistan, Pakistan and Morocco, who were trying to cross the border into Hungary illegally, were found by border police at Nadlac hiding in two lorries carrying polystyrene and metal profiles for companies in Germany and France. On Monday, border guards at the Nadlac II Border Crossing Point (PTF) carried out a thorough check on two lorries driven by two Turkish citizens. The drivers were shipping, according to the documents accompanying the goods, polystyrene and metal profiles for companies in Germany and France. During the inspection, eight foreign nationals were discovered inside the cargo compartments, hidden among the shipments. Part of the preliminary checks, the border police established that the persons are nationals from Afghanistan, Pakistan and Morocco, aged between 16 and 39, asylum seekers in Romania. In all cases, the border police officers carry out investigations in order to establish the entire criminal activity, at the need of which the necessary legal measures will be ordered. AGERPRES (RO - author: Georgiana Tanasescu, editor: Oana Popescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Cristina Zaharia)

