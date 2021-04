Innova Capital Completes Acquisition Of PayPoint Services And Payzone; Deal Amounts To Nearly £48M

Innova Capital Completes Acquisition Of PayPoint Services And Payzone; Deal Amounts To Nearly £48M. Polish private equity fund Innova Capital has completed the acquisition of UK PayPoint’s Romanian divisions, PayPoint Services SRL and Payzone SA, six months from the start of the process, and the transaction amounts to approximately £48 (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]