Romcab Targu-Mures Expects To Exit Insolvency End-2021

Romcab Targu-Mures Expects To Exit Insolvency End-2021. Insolvent fiber optic cable producer Romcab Targu Mures (MCAB.RO) expects to exit insolvency at the end of 2021, way before the deadline stipulated in the reorganization plan, considering that the company managed to keep its contracts with customers and suppliers and its staff numbers returned (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]