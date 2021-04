ING Bank Romania Grants RON10M Credit Facility To Agrinvest Credit IFN

ING Bank Romania has granted a credit facility of RON10 million to Agrinvest Credit IFN to increase lending for small and mid-sized farmers and to cover the company's working capital needs in 2021.