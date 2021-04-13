Covid-19: Romania to introduce walk-in vaccinations with AstraZeneca doses

Covid-19: Romania to introduce walk-in vaccinations with AstraZeneca doses. Those interested can receive AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine without needing to book an appointment on the vaccination platform, the committee coordinating the national vaccination campaign (CNCAV) announced. This will be available in a few days, at centers using the vaccine and where places (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]