GCS: 3,883 new cases of infection with SARS-CoV-2 in the past 24hrs

GCS: 3,883 new cases of infection with SARS-CoV-2 in the past 24hrs. A number of 3,883 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been recorded in the last 24 hours, being performed over 35,000 tests, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Tuesday. These are cases that have not previously had a positive test, the same source states. As of Monday, 1,012,373 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in Romania. 915,464 patients were declared cured, GCS said. To date, 7,009,325 RT-PCR tests and 726,971 rapid antigen tests have been processed nationwide. In the last 24 hours, 23,890 RT-PCR tests were performed (15,161 based on the case definition and the medical protocol and 8,729 upon request) and 11,905 rapid antigen tests. Aside from the newly confirmed cases, following the retesting of patients who were already positive, 813 people were reconfirmed positively. AGERPRES (RO - author: Petronius Craiu, editor: Mihai Simionescu, editor: Cristina Zaharia) [Read the article in Agerpres]