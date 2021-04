Romania's Current Account Deficit Quadruples YoY To EUR1.62 Billion In January-February 2021

Romania's Current Account Deficit Quadruples YoY To EUR1.62 Billion In January-February 2021. Romania's current account balance posted a deficit of EUR1.627 billion in January-February 2021, quadruple from a deficit of just EUR431 million in the first two months of 2020, central bank data showed Tuesday. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]