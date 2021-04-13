Business Insider Deutschland: Journalist describes the experience of getting vaccinated against Covid-19 in Romania

Business Insider Deutschland: Journalist describes the experience of getting vaccinated against Covid-19 in Romania. In an article published by Business Insider Deutschland, journalist Marta Orosz describes her experience of getting the vaccine against Covid-19 in Romania. As EU citizens who hold multiple citizenship can also get vaccinated abroad, she flew to Romania where she could find a vaccination (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]