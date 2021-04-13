UNESCO / Orban: Romanian heritage, living reality, 8 sites and cultural-historical, natural ensembles in World Heritage

UNESCO / Orban: Romanian heritage, living reality, 8 sites and cultural-historical, natural ensembles in World Heritage. Romania is proud to contribute to the constant fight for humanity's highest values, featuring eight sites and cultural-historical and natural ensembles on the lists of universal heritage, as well as 7 traditions on the list of intangible heritage, Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies Ludovic Orban declared, on Tuesday, on the occasion of the 65th anniversary of our country's accession to UNESCO. "In November 1945, in a world starting to rebuild after the devastation and trauma of World War II, the establishment of UNESCO was one of the most important manifestations of humanity's will to build a better future: "Since wars begin in the minds of men, it is in the minds of men that the defenses of peace must be constructed". With this conviction, with the affirmation of this principle, the world set out 75 years ago. The United Nations Educational, Cultural and Scientific Organization (UNESCO) is the expression of the noblest ideals that underpin the United Nations system: ensuring international peace and cooperation through access to education, eliminating social discrimination, protecting cultural and natural heritage, encouraging communication and scientific exchange," Orban said at a roundtable titled "UNESCO World Heritage in Romania - challenges and solutions", organized by the Joint Standing Committee of the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate for the relationship with UNESCO. "Romania is proud to contribute to this constant struggle for humanity's highest values. Today we are present on World Heritage lists with 8 sites and cultural-historical and natural ensembles and with 7 traditions inscribed on the Intangible Cultural Heritage list. It is the result of the work of specialists who have researched and produced the complex documentation needed in the nomination process and it is also the result of the involvement of local communities. We thank them for the efforts they have been making for decades to get proper recognition of our cultural heritage," Orban added. "Material or non-material, the Romanian cultural heritage is a living reality, which connects the present with values from the past. I will follow with great interest the debates this year and I hope that they will lead to better and more efficient solutions for capitalizing on both the cultural heritage and for the development of other objectives of the organization, for education, culture and science in Romania," concluded the Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies.AGERPRES(RO - author: Alina Novaceanu, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres]