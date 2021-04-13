UniCredit Group Appoints Sorin Dragulin As CEO Of UniCredit Consumer Financing Romania

UniCredit Group Appoints Sorin Dragulin As CEO Of UniCredit Consumer Financing Romania. Italy’s UniCredit Group, which holds the fifth largest bank on the Romanian market by assets, has approved the appointment of Sorin Dragulin to the position of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of UniCredit Consumer Financing Romania, the non-banking financial division of UniCredit Group, starting (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]