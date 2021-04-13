Romgaz Ponders Funding Mix, Including Bond Issue, To Buy Exxon's Stake in Neptun Deep Black Sea Project

Romgaz Ponders Funding Mix, Including Bond Issue, To Buy Exxon's Stake in Neptun Deep Black Sea Project. In order to acquire Exxon's 50% stake in the Neptun Deep gas exploration and drilling project in the Black Sea, Romanian state-owned natural gas producer Romgaz is considering a funding mix, such as a syndicated loan, own sources and a potential bond (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]