April 13, 2021

Senate warned of having its YouTube channel shut down because of Diana Sosoaca's anti-mask messages
Apr 13, 2021

Chair of the Senate's Law Committee, Liberal Iulia Scantei, declared on Tuesday that the YouTube channel administration has warned the Parliament's Upper House that they will take down the page of the institution if messages undercutting the mask mandate continue, a first step being the deletion of this kind of video clips posted by controversial Senator Diana Sosoaca. "The Senate's YouTube page was taken down because of certain video recordings with remarks by Diana Sosoaca, because - contrary to the policy pledged by the respective channel - they incite to not wearing mask. The YouTube online policy administrators issued a first warning to the Senate and the video footage posted on the Senate's YouTube page was deleted. This was a short notice they gave us, and they also explained why the posts would be deleted and that if such anti-mask video messages are posted again on YouTube, the Senate's page will be completely banned," Iulia Scantei specified. According to her, the Senate's Law Committee was unable to hold a meeting to scrutinize Diana Sosoaca's behavior, as per the request of the Standing Bureau made following a solicitation by the parliamentary group of the National Liberal Party (PNL). The Senate's Law Committee suspended today the debate on the solicitation of the PNL group to have Sosoaca's "slippages" scrutinized. On April 5, the Standing Bureau sent the solicitation to the Standing Bureau for settlement. Diana Sosoaca appeared at the Law Committee's meeting, but committee head Iulia Scantei tried to prevent her from entering the room because "she was wearing a non-compliant mask". However, Sosoaca entered the room twice, and extensively voiced her dissatisfaction both before the committee and at the door of the meeting room, with the obligation to wear a mask "that doesn't protect her from the virus". AGERPRES (RO - author: Livia Popescu, editor: Andreea Rotaru; EN - author: Simona Klodnischi, editor: Simona Iacob)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
