 
Romaniapress.com

April 13, 2021

1,062 anti-COVID active vaccination centers, with maximum of 115,000 people immunized per day
Apr 13, 2021

1,062 anti-COVID active vaccination centers, with maximum of 115,000 people immunized per day.

The chairman of the National Committee of Coordinating Activities regarding immunization against SARS-CoV-2, Dr. Valeriu Gheorghita, announced on Tuesday, that there are currently 1,062 vaccination centers, with approximately 1,495 active flows, where there can be a maximum capacity of 115,000 people per day, if all available positions were to be filled up. He specified that 724 are Pfizer centers with 1,041 flows, which can ensure a maximum capacity of approximately 73,848 people per day, 84 Moderna centers, with 95 active flows, which can ensure immunization of 9,120 people at maximum capacity, and 272 AstraZeneca centers, with 374 flows, where a maximum of 31,980 people can get vaccinated. "As of next week, 61 new centers will be added, which will be receiving the Moderna vaccine. (...) At the moment, in the existing vaccination centers, we have a maximum capacity of 115,000 people per day, if all other available spots were occupied," Valeriu Gheorghita explained. According to him, there are currently 1,225,356 people scheduled to be vaccinated against COVID, with the first dose, as well as with the second, with all three types of vaccines. "In the Pfizer centers we have 662,726 people scheduled, of whom 307,000 people are at their first shot. In the Moderna centers, we have 160,300 people, of whom 33,590 are at their first shot, and in the AstraZeneca vaccination centers we have 402,329 people, of whom 9,955 are for the first shot," the head of CNCAV said. Since the beginning of the vaccination campaign, until April 12, there were 2,326,484 people vaccinated with at least one shot, of whom with one shot 1,890,754 and 1,435,730 with the second shot.AGERPRES(RO - author: Daniel Florea, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Catalin Cristian Trandafir, editor: Maria Voican)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Head of vaccination campaign: Vaccine intent at 50 pct at least, no weakening trend The vaccine intention hasn't weakened in Romania, as sociological data shows it standing at 50 percent at least, president of the National COVID Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) Valeriu Gheorghita said on Tuesday. "I don't think there is a decrease in vaccination interest. The (...)

Lidl Introduces Self-Checkout System In 30 Stores; Seeks To Develop Project Due To Customer Demand German discount grocery retailer has launched self-checkout registers in 30 of its stores in Romania. It means that a little over 10% of total units on the local market have this type of registers operating without cashiers, where customers can scan their items by (...)

Norofert Raises RON7M In First Stage Of Share Capital Increase Operation Organic fertilizer producer Norofert (NRF.RO) said in a stock market announcement Tuesday that it closed the first stage of the share capital increase operation, which was carried out between March 12 and April 11, 2021.

Alive Capital's First Bond Issue Starts Trading On Bucharest Stock Exchange On April 14 The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) has announced that the first bond issue of Alive Capital, supplier of electricity and electrical service provider, will start trading on BVB’s Multilateral Trading System (MTS) on April 14.

BestJobs: Romania Freelance Recruitment Market Set To Grow Over 40% In 2021 Romania’s freelance recruitment market will grow over 40% in 2021, according to estimates by online recruiting platform BestJobs which launched employment services for freelance jobs, based on projects, under the slogan #FreeTheWork.

COVID-19 vaccination campaign: 76,590 people immunised in last 24 hours Romania's National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) has reported that in the last 24 hours, 76,590 doses of vaccine were administered, of which 58,050 doses of the Pfizer vaccine, 9,796 of the AstraZeneca vaccine, and 8,744 of the Moderna vaccine, according to data provided (...)

Senate warned of having its YouTube channel shut down because of Diana Sosoaca's anti-mask messages Chair of the Senate's Law Committee, Liberal Iulia Scantei, declared on Tuesday that the YouTube channel administration has warned the Parliament's Upper House that they will take down the page of the institution if messages undercutting the mask mandate continue, a first step being the (...)

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |