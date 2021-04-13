 
Romaniapress.com

April 13, 2021

Head of vaccination campaign: Vaccine intent at 50 pct at least, no weakening trend
Apr 13, 2021

Head of vaccination campaign: Vaccine intent at 50 pct at least, no weakening trend.

The vaccine intention hasn't weakened in Romania, as sociological data shows it standing at 50 percent at least, president of the National COVID Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) Valeriu Gheorghita said on Tuesday. "I don't think there is a decrease in vaccination interest. The drop in the number of people on the waiting list is due to the fact that someone who doesn't confirm the appointment is removed from the list exactly in order to facilitate the notification of the others. That would be one aspect. The second aspect is the envisaged possibility of getting the shot at family doctors - this has most likely led many people to wait until they have this possibility. So, from our standpoint, there is no decrease in the intention to vaccinate, quite the contrary, sociological data shows a vaccine intent of at least 50 percent," Gheorghita told today a press conference at the Victoria Palace of Government. According to the CNCAV president, a total of 1,225,356 people are currently scheduled on the booking platform for the first dose and the booster shot. 662,726 people are scheduled at the Pfizer centers, 160,300 - at the Moderna centers, and 402,329 - at the AstraZeneca vaccination centers. As many as 2,326,484 people had received at least one dose of vaccine by April 12. Stage one vaccinees account for 89.2 percent of health workers. As many as 1,741,448 people have been vaccinated so far with at least one dose in the second immunization stage. In a breakdown by categories, 508,714 people with chronic diseases, 604,437 people aged over 65, 34,790 people from social and residential centers, 22,289 home confined persons and 565 homeless persons received the vaccine in the second stage - accounting for about 75.4 percent of the total stage 2 vaccinees. Also, 428,072 essential employees and 149,581 education personnel were vaccinated in the same stage, said Valeriu Gheorghita. About 103,760 people were vaccinated in the centers of the Ministry of National Defense, that is 4.6 percent of the national total of vaccinated persons, and 37,186 people were immunized in the centers managed by the Ministry of the Interior, or 1.6 percent of the total vaccinated people. A total of 281,508 people have received the vaccine in the third stage, of whom 20,245 were also given the second shot. AGERPRES (RO - author: Irinela Visan, editor: Andreea Rotaru; EN - editor: Simona Klodnischi)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Romania Raises RON621.5M Selling Oct 2023 Bonds at 2.31% Average Yield Romania's finance ministry on Thursday raised 621.5 million lei (EUR126.2 million), above its RON500 million target, selling bonds maturing in October 2023 at an average yield of 2.31%.

Exhibition of painted eggs opens at Bucharest's Peasant Museum An exhibition of painted eggs, decorated with motifs inspired from the icons painted on glass, opens today, April 15, at the National Museum of the Romanian Peasant in Bucharest. The sixty ostrich eggs on display were painted by Mariana Andone-Rotaru, an archeologist, curator, and history (...)

Polish Online Retailer Born2be Enters Romanian Fashion Market Polish online retailer Born2be has recently entered the Romanian fashion market, with the launch of its platform locally, and the offer includes clothing, footwear and accessories.

PM Citu: Government to approve normative acts that cannot be postponed Prime Minister Florin Citu states that in the Government meeting scheduled for Thursday, a series of draft normative acts will be adopted that cannot be postponed, mentioning among them a memorandum by which the Ministry of Health concludes a new order for the purchase of 4,260,269 optional (...)

PSD asks President Iohannis to leave the lethargy and quickly solve the Gov't major crisis The Social Democratic Party (PSD) says that president Klaus Iohannis must come out of his “several weeks’ lethargy” and “quickly” intervene publicly to solve the government’s “major” crisis. “The PSD asks the President of Romania, Klaus Iohannis, to leave the lethargy in which he has been for several (...)

Deloitte Romania assisted Innova Capital in the acquisition of PayPoint Romania, which was completed in April 2021 Deloitte Romania assisted the Poland-headquartered private equity firm Innova Capital in the acquisition of the market leading consumer payments operator PayPoint Romania from the British group PayPoint, transaction which was completed on April 8, 2021. The 50 million euros agreement was signed (...)

ROCA Investments Portfolio Valuation Reaches EUR42M, Double Versus End-2019 Level ROCA Investments, the investment division part of Impetum Group, had a return on investment (ROI) of 62% in 2020, reaching a portfolio valuation of EUR42 million. The results come after three years of activity and have doubled compared with the level of EUR22.3 million (...)

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |