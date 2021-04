Romania’s CA deficit rises five-fold in February

Romania's current account (CA) deficit rose to EUR 1.46 billion in February 2021, more than five-fold compared to the same month in 2020, according to data published by Romania's National Bank (BNR). The unusually wide CA gap in February, 53% above the monthly average in the previous 12-month (...)