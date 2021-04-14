 
Romaniapress.com

April 14, 2021

Bucharest City not to lock down for Easter
Apr 14, 2021

Bucharest City not to lock down for Easter.

Health Minister Vlad Voiculescu says that Bucharest City will not get locked down for Easter, adding that "only the criteria that can lead to a recommendation for the lockdown of a settlement locality have been clarified/updated." "Bucharest will NOT lock down for Easter. The new criteria for locking down settlements have been published. We do not live in a new reality; only the criteria that can lead to a recommendation for the lockdown of a settlement locality have been clarified/updated. Prevalence of COVID-19 testing is becoming one of the main factors, along with the cumulative case rate, and the occupancy rates of hospitals and intensive care beds. Local lockdown is also defined. As usual, a lockdown decision is made based on several factors, not automatically," Voiculescu explains in a message posted on his Facebook page on Tuesday night. At the same time, he underlines that these new criteria do not lead to the lockdown of Bucharest City for Easter. "And no, the new criteria do not lead to the lockdown for Easter of the capital the same way as the old ones did not. None of the already announced decisions of the government change." On Tuesday, an order for amending and supplementing the Order of the Minister of Health 1,309 / 2020 on the application of measures to prevent and contain COVID-19 was published in the Official Journal. Thus, local lockdown can be ordered for towns or cities/metropolitan areas with over 100,000 inhabitants that meet at least 60 points. These points are awarded according to a series of indicators such as: the number of tests performed in the last seven days, the 14 cumulative case rate, its trend, the number outbreaks / total cases in the administrative areas, occupancy rate of intensive care beds in the county, occupancy rate of beds intended for patients with COVID-19 in the county. AGERPRES (RO - editor: Marius Fratila; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Romania Raises RON621.5M Selling Oct 2023 Bonds at 2.31% Average Yield Romania's finance ministry on Thursday raised 621.5 million lei (EUR126.2 million), above its RON500 million target, selling bonds maturing in October 2023 at an average yield of 2.31%.

Exhibition of painted eggs opens at Bucharest's Peasant Museum An exhibition of painted eggs, decorated with motifs inspired from the icons painted on glass, opens today, April 15, at the National Museum of the Romanian Peasant in Bucharest. The sixty ostrich eggs on display were painted by Mariana Andone-Rotaru, an archeologist, curator, and history (...)

Polish Online Retailer Born2be Enters Romanian Fashion Market Polish online retailer Born2be has recently entered the Romanian fashion market, with the launch of its platform locally, and the offer includes clothing, footwear and accessories.

PM Citu: Government to approve normative acts that cannot be postponed Prime Minister Florin Citu states that in the Government meeting scheduled for Thursday, a series of draft normative acts will be adopted that cannot be postponed, mentioning among them a memorandum by which the Ministry of Health concludes a new order for the purchase of 4,260,269 optional (...)

PSD asks President Iohannis to leave the lethargy and quickly solve the Gov't major crisis The Social Democratic Party (PSD) says that president Klaus Iohannis must come out of his “several weeks’ lethargy” and “quickly” intervene publicly to solve the government’s “major” crisis. “The PSD asks the President of Romania, Klaus Iohannis, to leave the lethargy in which he has been for several (...)

Deloitte Romania assisted Innova Capital in the acquisition of PayPoint Romania, which was completed in April 2021 Deloitte Romania assisted the Poland-headquartered private equity firm Innova Capital in the acquisition of the market leading consumer payments operator PayPoint Romania from the British group PayPoint, transaction which was completed on April 8, 2021. The 50 million euros agreement was signed (...)

ROCA Investments Portfolio Valuation Reaches EUR42M, Double Versus End-2019 Level ROCA Investments, the investment division part of Impetum Group, had a return on investment (ROI) of 62% in 2020, reaching a portfolio valuation of EUR42 million. The results come after three years of activity and have doubled compared with the level of EUR22.3 million (...)

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |