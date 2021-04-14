Romanian cable producer Romcab posts robust revenues, hopes for early end of insolvency

Romanian cable producer Romcab (MCAB), under insolvency, announced its turnover soared by 88% year-on-year to EUR 173 million in 2020, and its losses halved compared to 2019. "In a period marked by the global health crisis, Romcab managed to maintain its activity uninterrupted, the year 2020