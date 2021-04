Romgaz committed to complete 430MW power plant this year

Romgaz committed to complete 430MW power plant this year. Romgaz is ready to complete on its own the 430MW gas-fired power plant that it develops at Iernut, unless the contractor comes up with a viable solution, Aristotel Jude, the general manager of the Romanian natural gas company, stated at a press conference, Economica.net reported. Romgaz (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]