18,630 people in Romania test positive for COVID-19 after first vaccine shot, Dec. 27 - April 11. As many as 18,630 people (0.81%) in Romania test positive for COVID-19 between December 27, 2020 - April 11, 2021, after receiving the first dose of vaccine, according to information posted by the National Public Health Institute (INSP). As many as 69.2% of them were vaccinated with the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine, 5.4% with the Moderna vaccine and 25.4% with the AstraZeneca vaccine. December 27, 2020 - April 11, 2021, as many as 2,983 people (0.21% of all fully vaccinated people) tested positive after their second and last dose, with 97.3% of these having been administered the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine and 2.7% the Moderna vaccine. "December 27, 2020 - April 11, 2021, 34 people (1.1% of all people who had a positive test result for infection with the SARS-CoV-2 virus, after the administration of the second and last dose of vaccine) died. Of them, 32 (94.1%) had been vaccinated with the Pfizer vaccine and two (5.9%) with the AstraZeneca one. None of the deaths were due to the vaccinations," according to INSP. INSP also reports that in the last two weeks (March 29 - April 11), 5,221 tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 virus after receiving their first dose of vaccine. 60.9% of them got the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine, 7.7% the Moderna vaccine and 31.4% the AstraZeneca vaccine. At the same time, 1,119 people tested positive after becoming fully immunised: 98.8% of whom got the Pfizer BioNTech jabs and 1.2% the Moderna jabs.