Romania to line up six gymnasts for 2021 European Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Basel

Following verifications by FRG, the Executive Committee established that in the first international competition in 2021, Romania will line up in Larisa Iordache, Antonia Duta and Maria Ceplinschi in the women's competition, and Marian Dragulescu, Andrei Muntean and Emilian Neagu in the men's competition. Although signed up for the European Championships, Ioana Stanciulescu, Silviana Sfiringu and Razvan Marc will miss out due to medical problems, while Maria Holbura and Eduard Gavrila are insufficiently prepared for the level of the competition and not compete. The European Championships in Basel have a double importance for the Romanian gymnasts: qualification for the Olympic Games and medals in the individual competition and in the apparatus finals. The athletes will be accompanied by coaches Lacramioara and Cristian Moldovan, Nicolae Forminte, Lucian Sandu, Stefan Gal and Marius Urzica. Romania will also be represented in Basel by referees Angela Cacoveanu, Adela Popa, Eugen Catean and Nicusor Pascu. According to FRG, Larisa Iordache, Antonia Duta and Maria Ceplinschi will compete in qualifications on April 21, the first and last subdivision, and Marian Dragulescu, Andrei Muntean and Emilian Neagu on April 22, the first and second subdivisions. In Basel, team Romania will compete for two more berths in the Olympic Games, one for men's and one for women's events. Only two Romanian gymnasts have so far qualified for the Tokyo Olympic Games: Marian Dragulescu (men's vault) and Maria Holbura (women's individual all-around). AGERPRES (RO - author: Marius Tone, editor: Mihai Tenea; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)