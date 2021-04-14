Artesana Starts Construction Of New Factory In Tecuci In Investment Of Over EUR5M



Dairy company Artesana, owned by Alina and Daniel Donici, has started the construction of a new factory that will triple its production starting April 2022, within an investment of over EUR5 million, backed by private equity firm ROCA Investments, through bank financing and via a (...)