Antitrust Body Clears TeraPlast Bistrita To Acquire Somplast Nasaud. TeraPlast Group, the biggest Romanian-held building materials producer, received the approval of Romania’s Competition Council on April 13, 2021 for acquiring 70% of the shares of flexible packaging producer Somplast. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]