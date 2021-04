Craiova-Made Puma SUV, Ford’s Best-Selling Model in Romania, France and Spain

Ford Puma is the model with the most new car registrations in Romania in the first three months of the year, data from Romania's motor vehicle department DRPCIV show. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]