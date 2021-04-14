Romania’s prime minister dismisses health minister and secretary of state

Romania’s prime minister dismisses health minister and secretary of state. Romania’s Liberal prime minister Florin Citu announced on Wednesday, April 14, that he forwarded president Klaus Iohannis the request to dismiss health minister Vlad Voiculescu, a member of the junior coalition partner USR-PLUS. Deputy prime minister Dan Barna, co-president of USR-PLUS, will (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]