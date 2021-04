Health minister rules out Easter lockdown for Bucharest

Health minister rules out Easter lockdown for Bucharest. Bucharest will not be placed under quarantine this Orthodox Easter, health minister Vlad Voiculescu said. His announcement came after the Ministry of Health has drawn up an order introducing new criteria for quarantining localities. According to Voiculescu, the new criteria “do not lead to an (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]