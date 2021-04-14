PLUS leader Ciolos: Manner in which PM Citu dismissed Vlad Voiculescu unacceptable

PLUS leader Ciolos: Manner in which PM Citu dismissed Vlad Voiculescu unacceptable. PLUS (Freedom, Unity, Solidarity Party) leader Dacian Ciolos labeled as "absolutely unacceptable" the manner in which PM Citu removed Vlad Voiculescu from the office of Minister of Health without consulting with the USR (Save Romania Union) PLUS Alliance and the Coalition. "The manner in which PM Citu did this, by submitting to President Klaus Iohannis the request to have Vlad Voiculescu removed, without consulting the leadership of the USR PLUS Alliance or the Coalition is absolutely unacceptable. Unfortunately, I am recovering these days after a medical condition and I cannot intervene publicly, but I will have a meeting immediately with the leadership of the USR PLUS Alliance and we will decide together what to do next. Dragos Tudorache, the Executive President of PLUS, will publicly express our point of view in relation to this matter in the following hours," the leader of PLUS wrote on Facebook. On Wednesday, PM Florin Citu dismissed the Minister of Health, Vlad Voiculescu, announcing that Deputy PM Dan Barna will fill this position temporarily. At the same time, the head of the Executive also dismissed a Secretary of State with the Ministry of Health, Andreea Moldovan. The leader of the USR PLUS Deputies, Ionut Mosteanu, on Wednesday stated that, in his opinion, the dismissal of the Minister of Health, Vlad Voiculescu, represents "an act of aggression" of the PM against the coalition. An online meeting of the National Bureaus of the USR PLUS has been announced to take place at 12.00 pm. AGERPRES (RO - author: Irinela Visan, editor: Florin Marin, EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]