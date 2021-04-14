PM Citu fires HealthMin Voiculescu, appoints Deputy PM Barna acting minister

PM Citu fires HealthMin Voiculescu, appoints Deputy PM Barna acting minister. Prime Minister Florin Citu fired Health Minister Vlad Voiculescu on Wednesday announcing that Deputy Prime Minister Dan Barna will be the acting health minister. At the same time, Citu fired Andreea Moldovan as senior official with the Health Ministry. "Today, April 14, I submitted to President Klaus Iohannis the papers to relieve Mr Vlad Voiculescu of his official duties as health minister. The acting ministership will be provided by Mr Dan Barna until the appointment of a new full minister at the head of the Ministry of Health. At the same time, I decided to dismiss Andreea Moldovan from her senior position at the Ministry of Health, and the decision will be published in the Official Journal today," Citu announced on Wednesday in a memo to the government. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Florea, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]