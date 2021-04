Altur Slatina Seeks To Sell Bonds Worth RON10M Tops; Take RON3.4M Loan To Pay Overdues Taxes

Altur Slatina Seeks To Sell Bonds Worth RON10M Tops; Take RON3.4M Loan To Pay Overdues Taxes. Car parts maker Altur Slatina (ALT.RO) wants to carry out a bond issue worth maximum RON10 million and to take a loan of RON3.4 million from one of the company’s shareholders, Adrian Andrici, to pay out overdue taxes to the state (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]