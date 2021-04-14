 
Liberals' Orban: For PNL there is no other political solution to govern than current coalition
The chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL), Ludovic Orban, said on Wednesday that for the Liberals there is no other political solution of government than the current coalition and stressed that Save Romania Union - Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity (USR PLUS) must make a new proposal for Minister of Health. "I took note of Prime Minister Florin Citu's decision to remove the Minister of Health from office. As I said Monday after the coalition's sitting, it is not only the right, but also the prime minister's obligation to ensure the proper functioning of the Government and to intervene when necessary, in order to ensure good governance, the implementation of the governing programme and the service of the public interest even by changing a minister. I say it upfront that for the PNL there is no other political solution of government than the current governing coalition and that, from our point of view, this decision of Prime Minister Florin Citu is a decision that has nothing to do with our firm commitment to maintaining the current governing coalition. It is strictly a decision that aims to appoint at the Ministry of Health, one of the most important ministries in the structure of the Government, all the more so since we are in a third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, the USR PLUS themselves to appoint a minister who will responsibly manage the field and who has the capacity to fight effectively for increasing the quality of the medical act and for the fight against the pandemic," Orban said in Parliament.AGERPRES(RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Andreea Rotaru; EN - author: Maria Voican, editor: Simona Iacob)

