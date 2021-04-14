 
April 14, 2021

UPDATE/Citu: To make sure that trust in state institutions remains, I decided modification at top of Health Ministry
Apr 14, 2021

UPDATE/Citu: To make sure that trust in state institutions remains, I decided modification at top of Health Ministry.

Prime Minister Florin Citu said on Wednesday that he had revoked Vlad Voiculescu from the post of Minister of Health to ensure that "trust in state institutions remains." "For a year Romania has been going through a difficult period in the fight against the pandemic. This fight has extended to the maximum the state resources, especially in the health system, but also in the economy. In order to be successful in this fight against the pandemic, I have always said that there is a need for trust in the state institutions, in the institutions that manage this difficult period. In this context and to make sure that the trust in the state institutions remains, I decided today to make a change at the top of the Ministry of Health. I want to assure all Romanians that I strongly believe in this governing coalition, because it is a governing coalition that was formed following the vote of the Romanians, around some values, some ideas and not around some people," Florin Citu said on Wednesday at the Victoria Governmental Palace. The head of the Executive concluded his press statement with an urge to vaccination addressed to Romanians. "I wish you all health! And we must have a successful vaccination campaign, that's why I urge you all to register on the vaccination platform!," Citu said. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Florea, editor: Mirela Barbulescu; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi; editor: Adina Panaitescu)

Romania Raises RON621.5M Selling Oct 2023 Bonds at 2.31% Average Yield Romania's finance ministry on Thursday raised 621.5 million lei (EUR126.2 million), above its RON500 million target, selling bonds maturing in October 2023 at an average yield of 2.31%.

Exhibition of painted eggs opens at Bucharest's Peasant Museum An exhibition of painted eggs, decorated with motifs inspired from the icons painted on glass, opens today, April 15, at the National Museum of the Romanian Peasant in Bucharest. The sixty ostrich eggs on display were painted by Mariana Andone-Rotaru, an archeologist, curator, and history (...)

Polish Online Retailer Born2be Enters Romanian Fashion Market Polish online retailer Born2be has recently entered the Romanian fashion market, with the launch of its platform locally, and the offer includes clothing, footwear and accessories.

PM Citu: Government to approve normative acts that cannot be postponed Prime Minister Florin Citu states that in the Government meeting scheduled for Thursday, a series of draft normative acts will be adopted that cannot be postponed, mentioning among them a memorandum by which the Ministry of Health concludes a new order for the purchase of 4,260,269 optional (...)

PSD asks President Iohannis to leave the lethargy and quickly solve the Gov't major crisis The Social Democratic Party (PSD) says that president Klaus Iohannis must come out of his “several weeks’ lethargy” and “quickly” intervene publicly to solve the government’s “major” crisis. “The PSD asks the President of Romania, Klaus Iohannis, to leave the lethargy in which he has been for several (...)

Deloitte Romania assisted Innova Capital in the acquisition of PayPoint Romania, which was completed in April 2021 Deloitte Romania assisted the Poland-headquartered private equity firm Innova Capital in the acquisition of the market leading consumer payments operator PayPoint Romania from the British group PayPoint, transaction which was completed on April 8, 2021. The 50 million euros agreement was signed (...)

ROCA Investments Portfolio Valuation Reaches EUR42M, Double Versus End-2019 Level ROCA Investments, the investment division part of Impetum Group, had a return on investment (ROI) of 62% in 2020, reaching a portfolio valuation of EUR42 million. The results come after three years of activity and have doubled compared with the level of EUR22.3 million (...)

 


