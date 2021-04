ENGIE Romania Overshoots EUR1.5B Turnover Threshold In 2020; Unveils EUR140M Investment Budget For 2021

ENGIE Romania Overshoots EUR1.5B Turnover Threshold In 2020; Unveils EUR140M Investment Budget For 2021. ENGIE Romania, the largest natural gas distributor in Romania, ended 2020 with a turnover of EUR1.54 billion, up 7% on the year, per data from the annual financial report of the utilities group. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]