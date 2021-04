GfK: Romania Durable Goods Market Grows 26% YoY In January-February 2021

GfK: Romania Durable Goods Market Grows 26% YoY In January-February 2021. The Romanian durable goods market grew 12.5% in 2020 and the beginning of 2021 brought an increase of 25.9% for January-February, compared with the first two months of 2020, per a GfK survey. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]