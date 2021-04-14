Dan Barna: Prime Minister Citu no longer has support of USR PLUS

Dan Barna: Prime Minister Citu no longer has support of USR PLUS. As of this moment, Prime Minister Florin Citu no longer has the support of Save Romania Union - Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity Alliance (USR PLUS), Dan Barna, co-chair of the Alliance, announced on Wednesday. He specified that the decision to dismiss the Minister of Health, Vlad Voiculescu, "is throwing the coalition into a major crisis".AGERPRES(RO - author: Andreea Rotaru, editor: Mirela Barbulescu EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres]