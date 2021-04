Dacia Becomes Standalone Division Within French Renault Group

Dacia Becomes Standalone Division Within French Renault Group. For the first time since French Renault Group acquired Dacia brand, under the leadership of Luca de Meo, the Dacia brand will have its own Board of Directors, alongside Lada, considering that the synergies between the two brands will grow in coming (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]