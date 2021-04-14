UDMR's Kelemen: Government must move forward, country cannot be thrown into political instability

UDMR's Kelemen: Government must move forward, country cannot be thrown into political instability. The government must move forward as the country cannot be thrown into political instability following a minister's reshuffling, Deputy Prime Minister Kelemen Hunor, Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) leader, who called on coalition colleagues for a calm discussion in the next period, told AGERPRES on Wednesday. "Of course, it is an undesirable, difficult situation that we have to get past, because this coalition and this Government have assumed an important role, an important responsibility and, as I said before, we cannot accept that the fate of the coalition lies in one minister. We have to move forward and there is no alternative to this coalition. And I am convinced that USR PLUS [Save Romania Union - Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity] will come with a nomination very soon. There will be a discussion in the coalition and there is no question of thinking of other options," the deputy prime minister specified. He announced that Prime Minister Florin Citu has the support of the UDMR, a political crisis being unacceptable and an undesirable signal for Romania's foreign partners. According to him, maturity is needed, a context in which no conditions should be set in the coalition, being the prime minister's responsibility to conduct government reshuffles. "It takes maturity and we mustn't set conditions to each other, because reshuffling is the job of the prime minister and he, when he makes such a reshuffle, announces the restructuring and the government has to move further. I call on the responsibility of our colleagues and a calm discussion in the coalition in the coming days," added Deputy Prime Minister Kelemen Hunor. On Wednesday, Deputy Prime Minister Dan Barna, co-chair of USR PLUS, requested an emergency meeting of the governing coalition to discuss the withdrawal of the confidence of Prime Minister Florin Citu, after he dismissed Vlad Voiculescu from the position of Minister of Health.AGERPRES(RO - author: Catalina Matei, editor: Andreea Rotaru; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres]