PSD: Snap election - the only solution if coalition parties cannot sort out their crisis.

The Social Democratic Party (PSD) will not support in Parliament a Liberal minority government, and snap election is the only solution if the governing coalition parties cannot sort out the current crisis. "PSD will throw its parliamentary support behind no Liberal minority government whatsoever. PSD will support no government led by the National Liberal Party (PNL) or the Save Romania Union - Freedom, Unity and Solidarity Party (USR PLUS) alliance. PSD categorically rules out any such scenario," PSD said in a statement on Wednesday. According to the Social Democrats, President Klaus Iohannis and the three parties "that lost the election last year" are responsible for the crisis "they have single-handedly created". "If Iohannis is not able to do his job as a mediator, the only solution is to return to the people through snap elections, because the current Parliament no longer meets the popular will, and the Romanians have figured out how harmful PNL and USR PLUS are for the entire society," the statement reads. AGERPRES (RO - author: Dana Piciu, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Simona Klodnischi, editor: Simona Iacob)