Prime Minister Florin Citu - interim Minister of Health. President Klaus Iohannis signed the decree on Wednesday appointing Prime Minister Florin Citu as interim Minister of Health, the Presidential Administration announced. On Wednesday, Prime Minister Florin Citu removed Vlad Voiculescu from the position of Minister of Health. He announced that Deputy Prime Minister Dan Barna will be acting head of the ministry. At the same time, the head of the Executive dismissed Andreea Moldovan from the position of Secretary of State with the Ministry of Health. Subsequently, the head of state signed the decree on the dismissal of the Minister of Health. Save Romania Union - Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity (USR PLUS) leaders criticized the Prime Minister's decision to remove the Health minister, saying they had not been consulted and called for an emergency meeting of the governing coalition to discuss the withdrawal of Prime Minister Florin Citu's confidence. The National Liberal Party (PNL) and the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) have announced that they support Prime Minister Florin Citu, pointing out that there is no alternative to the current governing coalition.AGERPRES(RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres]