Romanian athletes post messages on 100-days-to-go milestone for Tokyo Olympics. On the 100-day milestone to the start of the Tokyo Olympics, tennis ace Simona Halep posted a video message on the Facebook page of the Romanian Olympic and Sports Committee, stating that her only dream is to be the best in the supreme competition. "100 days to go and one dream, to be the best at the Olympic Games. I believe that this dream can become a reality because there are thousands of hours of work behind it and a huge desire. To me, the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games mean confidence and lots of pride. See you in Tokyo, I too am Team Romania," Halep said. Olympic gymnastics champion Nadia Comaneci wished success to all the Romanian athletes who will compete in Tokyo: "The Olympic Games, the most anticipated competition for every athlete around the world, a moment you will never forget. 45 years on from the historic perfect 10 score in Montreal, I am in the gym. What can I do, passion is passion. Success, Romania, at the Tokyo Olympics!" Fencer Ana-Maria Popescu (née Branza), Olympic champion in Rio de Janeiro with the women's épée team, says that for her the Olympic Games mean confidence and pride. "For me, the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games mean confidence and pride. See you in Tokyo. I too am Team Romania," said the fencer. Gymnast Marian Dragulescu said that at this year's Olympics in Tokyo he will once again attempt to win the gold medal, the only one missing in his record: "For me, the Olympic Games represent the biggest competition in the life of a top-performance athlete. Moreover, the Olympic gold medal is the only one missing in my record, so I can't wait to get to the Olympics and try my luck again." Romania has 60 athletes qualified for the 2020 Olympics (nominal or quota places) in 13 sports: swimming, athletics, rowing, football, artistic gymnastics, 3x3 basketball, cycling, wrestling, shooting, canoeing, table tennis, boxing and fencing, as follows: Athletics (5): Florentina Iusco (long jump), Alina Rotaru (long jump), Claudia Bobocea (1,500 m run), Daniela Stanciu (high jump), Alin Firfirica (discus throw); Basketball (4): the women's 3x3 team; Boxing (1): Cosmin-Petre Girleanu (52-kg class); Rowing (18): men's four, women's lightweight double sculls, women's four, men's double sculls, women's double sculls, women's pair, men's pair; Cycling (2): Vlad Dascalu (mountain bike), (road cycling); Football (18): the national Olympic team; Artistic gymnastics (2): Maria Holbura (individual all-around event), Marian Dragulescu (jumping); Swimming (2): Robert Glinta (100 m backstroke), Daniel Martin (100 m backstroke); Canoeing (2): Men's C-2 1,000 m sprint; Wrestling (1): Alina Vuc (50-kg class); Fencing (1): Ana-Maria Popescu (épée); Table tennis (3): the women's team of 3; Shooting (1): Laura Ilie (10 m air rifle). Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Tokyo Olympics were rescheduled from 2020 to July 23 to August 8, 2021. AGERPRES (RO - author: Adrian Tone, editor: Mihai Tenea; EN - editor: Simona Klodnischi) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

