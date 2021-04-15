Profi takes over ten proximity stores operated under Carrefour franchise in Bucharest

Profi takes over ten proximity stores operated under Carrefour franchise in Bucharest. Romanian retail chain Profi, owned by the investment fund Mid Europa, reached an agreement to take over ten stores from Pronto Mobile, located in Bucharest, previously operated under Carrefour Express franchises. The transaction pends approval by the Competition Council. Profi has the most (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]