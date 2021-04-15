Coca-Cola HBC Romania buys 50% in B2B distribution company founded by Heineken
Apr 15, 2021
Coca-Cola HBC Romania, the biggest soft drinks producer on the local market, has bought a 50% stake in the Stockday e-commerce platform developed by beer producer Heineken Romania. Stockday is an online business-2-business platform that will ensure the distribution of products from the (...)
