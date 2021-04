Home sales in Bucharest hit record this March

Home sales in Bucharest hit record this March. The number of housing units sold in Bucharest hit the record level of 5,200 this March - not surprisingly well above the 3,300 in March 2020 (half of the month under lockdown) but also compared to 3,600 in March 2019. The month of March this year was the best of the past five years in the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]