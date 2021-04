Amazon Development Center Revenue Rises 40% to RON443M in 2020

Amazon Development Center Revenue Rises 40% to RON443M in 2020. Amazon Development Center, part of US-held Amazon, the largest online retailer in the world, with offices in Bucharest, Iasi and Timisoara, ended 2020 with more than RON443 million (some EUR90 million) revenue, 40% higher than in 2019, Finance Ministry data (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]