Antibiotice Iasi Expects 7.5% Growth in Revenue to RON366M in 2021. Antibiotice Iasi (ATB.RO), the largest Romanian-held pharmaceutical producer, has budgeted RON366.5 million revenue for 2021, an increase of 7.5% on 2020, as shown in its spending and revenue budget. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]